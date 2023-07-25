CBI arrests Rlys Dy engineer, NHAI DGM for bribery

CBI arrests Railways Deputy Chief Engineer, NHAI DGM in bribery case

The bribes were demanded from a private firm engaged in road infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 20:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways, Deputy General Manager of National Highways Authority of India and some other people in connection with a bribery case, officials said Tuesday.

In a trap case, the CBI has arrested the Deputy Chief Engineer of West Central Railways posted at Habibganj in Bhopal and the DGM NHAI posted in Katni for allegedly demanding bribes from a private firm engaged in road infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh which includes widening of National Highway 30 and construction of railways over bridge.

It is alleged that the NHAI officer was demanding bribes for the Railways Deputy Chief Engineer for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design and permission for beginning work, passing of due bills of the said contractor, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Railways
bribe
India News
Madhya Pradesh
NHAI
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

 