CBI arrests two bank officers for bribery in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2020, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 17:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The CBI has arrested two officers of Central Bank of India posted in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh and a private person for alleged bribery to enhance cash credit limit, officials said on Saturday.

Anurag Basedia, Manager (Agriculture), and officer Parag Nandanwar, both posted at Gotegaon, Narsinghpur, and Mohan Singh Lodhi were taken into custody by the CBI while exchange was bribe was allegedly taking place, they said.

The agency said a case was registered on allegations that the officers were demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for enhancing the cash credit limit.

"It was further alleged that after negotiations, the accused reduced the bribe amount to the tune of Rs 20,000 and directed the complainant to hand over the amount to a private person (Lodhi). CBI laid a trap and caught the said private person while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Both the bank officials have also been arrested," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said searches were conducted at five places on the premises of the accused at Gotegaon (Shreedham) in Narsinghpur. 

Central Bank of India
Bribery cases
CBI
Madhya Pradesh
Corruption

