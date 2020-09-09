CBI books Delhi Additional DCP over forged DANIPS docs

CBI books Delhi Additional DCP for 'submitting' forged documents for DANIPS selection

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 09 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 18:52 ist

The CBI has books Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar for allegedly submitting forged credentials and documents for selection in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), officials said Wednesday.

The agency's teams carried out searches at the office and residential premises of Kumar on Wednesday after registering the case, they said.

The CBI acted on a complaint against Kumar that he used credentials of another person having similar name to get selected in DANIPS, they said. 

