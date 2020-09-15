CBI case against ex-J&K minister Lal Singh's edu trust

CBI case against educational trust run by ex-J&K minister Lal Singh

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 15 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 12:02 ist
Central Bureau of Investigation. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has registered a case of criminal breach of trust and corruption against a Kathua-based educational trust run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh's family and certain government servants, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency officials carried out searches on Tuesday morning at nine locations -- three in Jammu and six at Kathua -- in connection with the case, according to the officials.

Besides naming the R B Educational Trust, in which Singh’s wife and son are the members, the others named in the FIR include the then Kathua deputy commissioner, the officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
CBI
Corruption

What's Brewing

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

 