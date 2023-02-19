CBI defers Sisodia's questioning in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday did not appear before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case citing the ongoing budget exercise of the capital's government and sought more time from the agency.

CBI sources said they would now call him on a later date even as Sisodia accused the BJP of using the central investigating agency to take "revenge" on him. He expressed apprehension that he could be arrested by the agency.

"I have written to the CBI and asked for time for February last week as I am finalising the budget of Delhi and it is a crucial time. I have told them that I will come after the last week of February," he told reporters.

He said it is his duty as Finance Minister to present the budget and has been working day and night on it.

Sisodia sought to link the Supreme Court verdict on the Delhi Mayor election which rejected the BJP contention that nominated members could vote and said it is "revenge" as they lost in the apex court after losing the municipal polls. The AAP leader said he was sure that he would be arrested.

"I have always cooperated with the CBI and am ready to do it again but I am just seeking time as I am finalising the budget and if I go now, the budget will suffer and the people of Delhi will suffer," he said.

CBI had named him and others in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021 that led to an alleged loss to the state exchequer. The agency had searched Sisodia's residence and 20 other locations in seven states and union territories last year.

Under the CBI lens is the allegation that the Excise Department under Sisodia gave a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to licensees on the tendered licence fee citing Covid-19 besides refunding the earnest money of Rs 30 crore to the lowest bidder for the licence of the airport zone when it failed to obtain a no-objection certificate from airport authorities.

This is claimed to be in violation of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which mandated that the successful bidder must complete all formalities for the grant of the licence, failing which all deposits made by him shall stand forfeited to the government.

According to the FIR, Sisodia, former Excise Commissioner Aravi Gopi Krishna, former Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari and former Assistant Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari were “instrumental” in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for 2021-22 without the approval of Lieutenant Governor “with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender”.

The CBI FIR had alleged that three close associates of Sisodia were involved in “managing and diverting” bribes collected “from liquor licensees to accused public servants”.

The new excise policy was implemented from November 17 last year with the government exiting the retail liquor trade and issuing licences to private bidders for 849 vends in 32 zones. Among other things, the new policy slashed the number of dry days to three from 21 and allowed bars in hotels and retail licensees to offer rebates and schemes on alcohol.