CBI files FIR against conman impersonating PMO officer

Truecaller also flashes his number as PMO Intelligence NTRO.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 19:37 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has filed an FIR against one Pawan Patel for allegedly posing as an officer in the Prime Minister's Office working in tech-surveillance agency NTRO, officials said.

The action was initiated on a six-month-old reference from the PMO where a complaint was received against Patel who was masquerading as a PMO officer seeking money from people for help in getting contracts, they said.

A Shahdara-based resident had complained on a grievance portal of the Union government that Patel was claiming to be posted in the "department which looks after the security for PMO Intelligence and is forging people by saying that he is working with the NTRO..."

Citing his "sensitive position", the person has been taking money from people in the name of PMO and his position in the office in the name of according help in influencing tenders, the complainant said.

People do not complain even as he does not get any work done after taking money because of his position, the complaint alleged and added that Truecaller also flashes his number as PMO Intelligence NTRO.

The complainant had alleged that a retired IRS officer of the 1986 batch is helping him take the money.

Based on the complaint, the CBI has registered an FIR against Patel.

