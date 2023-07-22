84 riots: CBI to submit Tytler's voice sample in 5 days

CBI gets 5 days to submit forensic result of Jagdish Tytler's voice samples in 1984 riots case

The CBI on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the case.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 22 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 16:43 ist
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Credit: PTI File photo

A Delhi court has granted five days to the CBI to submit the forensic results regarding the voice samples of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in a case related to the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand also posted for July 26 the decision on whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Tytler in the case.

The judge passed the order after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) result was still awaited.

"IO (investigating officer) submits that FSL result is still awaited. In these circumstances, matter is adjourned today. Put up for receiving of the FSL result/consideration on the aspect of cognizance/further proceedings on July 26," the judge said in an order passed on July 21.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI said Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market" on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

Jagdish Tytler
1984 anti-Sikh riots
India News
CBI

