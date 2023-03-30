CBI probing Safdarjung Hospital doctor for alleged corruption

The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in connection with alleged corruption involving a doctor from the Safdarjung Hospital here, officials said Thursday.
Based on a tip off, the agency had brought under scanner the doctor and some middlemen in connection with the corruption case, they said.
The officials refused to share further details in view of the ongoing search operation.
