CBI raids house of ex-advisor to J&K L-G in gun licence case

Days after being relived as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried raid at the house of Baseer Khan in Srinagar.

A local news gathering agency, GNS, quoting unnamed sources said CBI sleuths accompanied by J&K police carried out the raid at the house of Khan, a retired IAS officer, at Bulbul Bagh, Baghat here.

The raids are being carried in connection with fake gun licence scam, they said.

Khan, who remained as advisor to J&K LG from March 2020, was last week removed from his position after the CBI reportedly informed Ministry of Home Affairs about his name figuring in the scam.

Khan, who remained as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, from 2016 till his retirement, was considered as one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the erstwhile state.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had in 2018 recommended a CBI probe into the gun licence racket after names of public officials, especially some IAS officers, surfaced during investigations carried out by Rajasthan police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). The unholy nexus between bureaucrats-middlemen-arms dealers was unravelled by the Rajasthan police's ATS in 2017.

The probe agency is investigating alleged irregularities in the grant of over two lakh arms licences in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several IAS officers have already been arrested in the scam.

