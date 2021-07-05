CBI files fresh case in Gomti riverfront irregularities

CBI registers fresh case in Gomti riverfront project irregularities; conducts searches at 43 locations

The officials said that a large number of engineers of the Uttar Pradesh government and other officials, around 180 of them have been made accused in the FIR

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 05 2021, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 13:51 ist
This is the second FIR related to the project by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI has registered a fresh case in the alleged irregularities in the ambitious Gomti river front project in Lucknow, which was undertaken during the Samajwadi Party's government in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are due next year.

The agency started a massive search operation at around 43 locations in multiple states on Monday following the registration of FIR, officials said.

The operation, which started early in the morning, is going on and it may be expanded during the course of the day, they said. 

The officials said that a large number of engineers of the Uttar Pradesh government and other officials, around 180 of them have been made accused in the FIR. 

This is the second FIR related to the project by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In the 2022 UP assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party, under Akhilesh Yadav, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress, among others, will try to wrest the state from the BJP.

