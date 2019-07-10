CBI registers fresh cases in UP mining scam

The CBI has registered two fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh mining scam naming a former minister Gayatri Prajapati in Akhilesh Yadav government and four IAS officers and carried out searches at 12 locations in the state from where around Rs 59 lakh in cash was recovered.

Besides Prajapati, the FIR has also named then principal secretary Jiwesh Nandan, special secretary Santosh Kumar, then district magistrates Abhay and Vivek besides others.

A preliminary enquiry was registered following the orders of Allahabad High Court. It was alleged that the then district magistrate of Fatehpur, the then mining minister and other public servants conspired with private persons and renewed three sand mining leases in favour of two persons.

The district magistrate is also accused of fraudulently executing deeds in compliance of illegal orders of renewal of mining leases in favour of the private parties, in violation of orders of the state government which directed that all such leases should be granted through the e-tendering process.

Officials said the premises of 2007-batch IAS officer Abhay, presently the district magistrate of Bulandshahr, and 2009-batch IAS officer Vivek, the mission director of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission were searched.

A statement said that from the premises of Abhay, the CBI has allegedly recovered Rs 49 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh was recovered allegedly from the premises of another official.