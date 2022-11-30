CBI searches 14 places in J&K over exam manipulation

CBI searches 14 places in J&K over manipulation of Accounts Assistant exam

Premises of former member of JKSSB Neelam Khajuria is also being searched

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 30 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 14:52 ist
CBI. Credit: PTI file photo

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with alleged irregularities in the Accounts Assistant recruitment examination conducted by the JKSSB, officials said.

The agency has booked around 20 people, including members of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), in connection with the alleged manipulation of the examination.

Premises of former member of JKSSB Neelam Khajuria is also being searched, the officials said.

The searches included Jammu and Samba, they said.

