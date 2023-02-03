CBI searches 37 locations in J&K over irregularities in finance accounts assistant recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) Friday raided 37 locations in Jammu in connection with a case related to alleged corruption in examination for the posts of Financial Accounts Assistant (FAA) conducted by J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

Reports said 31 locations were searched in Jammu, two each in Reasi and Rajouri, one each in Samba and Udhampur districts. A case stands registered against 20 accused on the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of FAA examination and it was handed over to the CBI.

Earlier on November 30 last year, the CBI had conducted simultaneous searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the same case.

Also Read | SIA conducts raids in Srinagar in connection with terror-funding case

The accused booked in the case include Dr Karnail Singh, then medical officer of BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura, Ashwani Kumar; Ashok Kumar, then ASI in the J&K Police, Roshan Bral working as a school teacher, M/s MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, Neelam Khajuria, JKAS officer, then Member, JKSSB, Anju Raina, then Section Officer JKSSB and others.

The written test for the FAA recruitment was conducted by JKSSB on March 6 last year and the results were declared a month and half later on April 21. The results showed that a high percentage of selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, leading to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities.