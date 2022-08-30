CBI searches Sisodia's bank locker in corruption case

CBI searches Manish Sisodia's bank locker in excise policy scam case

Sisodia on Monday said that on Tuesday, the probe agency will visit the branch of his bank to examine his account details and locker

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi ,
  • Aug 30 2022, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 14:02 ist
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI investigators on Tuesday searched the locker belonging to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in nearby Ghaziabad, bordering the capital, as part of its investigations into the Delhi excise policy case.

Five investigators reached the Punjab National Bank at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the morning to conduct the searches. Sisodia and his wife were present when the searches were conducted.

Track live updates from Delhi here

After the searches, Sisodia told reporters that nothing was found in the locker today just like nothing was found at his residence during the CBI raid. "I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won," he claimed.

On Monday, Sisodia tweeted, "The CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe."

Sisodia, 12 other people and two companies were named in a CBI FIR alleging "irregularities" in the formulation of excise policy and money changing hands for financially benefiting private liquor businesses.

The CBI had on August 19, two days after registering the FIR, had conducted searches at 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence.

On Friday, Sisodia alleged the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as "fake". He was speaking at a special session of Delhi Assembly.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
CBI
Delhi
India News
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

A bend in the road is not the end

A bend in the road is not the end

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

 