CBI searches Manish Sisodia's bank locker in excise policy scam case

The CBI investigators on Tuesday searched the locker belonging to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in nearby Ghaziabad, bordering the capital, as part of its investigations into the Delhi excise policy case.

Five investigators reached the Punjab National Bank at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the morning to conduct the searches. Sisodia and his wife were present when the searches were conducted.

After the searches, Sisodia told reporters that nothing was found in the locker today just like nothing was found at his residence during the CBI raid. "I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won," he claimed.

On Monday, Sisodia tweeted, "The CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe."

Sisodia, 12 other people and two companies were named in a CBI FIR alleging "irregularities" in the formulation of excise policy and money changing hands for financially benefiting private liquor businesses.

The CBI had on August 19, two days after registering the FIR, had conducted searches at 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence.

On Friday, Sisodia alleged the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as "fake". He was speaking at a special session of Delhi Assembly.