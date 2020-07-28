CBI takes over search of Haryana girl, two years after she went missing

The CBI has taken over the search of a 12-year-old girl from Haryana after the Centre referred the matter to it nearly two years after she went missing, officials said on Tuesday.

The daughter of a labourer in Mohanpur village in Rewari district of the state had gone missing on June 27, 2018 after she went out to purchase some snacks.

"There is no news of my daughter since then. I had approached the ‘Lambardar’ who had suggested a CBI probe. I do not know much. Has the CBI started its probe?" the girl’s father told PTI over phone.

The case has reached the investigation agency with a sluggish pace, with the Haryana government’s home department recommending a CBI probe in the matter on September 18, 2019, nearly 15 months after the girl went missing.

It took another six months for the Centre to refer the case to the CBI on March 11, 2020.

The agency finally registered an FIR in the case on Monday.

The girl’s father had told the Haryana Police that he had tried to find his daughter by enquiring among friends and relatives but in vain.

He also said that he does not suspect anyone in the case.

The CBI has tasked its Special Crime Unit to trace the child.