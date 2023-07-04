CBI to send judicial requests against Sanjay Bhandari

CBI to send judicial requests to UK, UAE, S Korea in bribery case against lobbyist Sanjay Bhandari

Bhandari is accused of influencing a contract related to an ONGC Petro Additions Ltd plant in Gujarat.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 04 2023, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 20:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI will send letters rogatory to the UK, the UAE and South Korea in connection with a bribery case against lobbyist Sanjay Bhandari, accused of influencing a contract related to an ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPAL) plant in Gujarat, officials said Tuesday.

The contract was for setting up a dual feed cracker unit (DFCU) at OPAL plant in Dahej.

The agency has filed three applications seeking the issuance of letters rogatory, a judicial request by a court for assistance of a foreign court, to the UAE, the UK and South Korea for information related to the case and accused individuals and companies, they said.

CBI
Central Bureau of Investigation
Sanjay Bhandari
UK
South Korea
UAE

