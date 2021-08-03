CBSE class 10 results declared: Check details

CBSE class 10 results declared: Check details

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2021, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced class 10 exam results. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check your marks online

Step 1. Visit the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

Step 3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Save your results for future references. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CBSE
Exam
DH Education
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

 