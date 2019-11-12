Ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 12 2019, 18:07pm ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2019, 18:07pm ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling on the forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The shelling from across the border started in the Shahpur sector around 3.15 pm, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, they said.

The officials said the cross-border firing was going on from both the sides when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling so far, they said. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
Pakistan
Ceasefire violations
Comments (+)
 