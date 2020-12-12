Celebratory firing during Madhya Pradesh wedding kills 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding in Laharchi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when a man, who was part of the marriage procession, opened fire from his gun, and the round hit the boy who was standing close by, said Kalipeeth police station in-charge Jitendra Chouhan.

"The boy was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the district hospital here. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the unidentified shooter," he added.