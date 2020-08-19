Center orders withdrawal of 10,000 security force personnel from J&K

After more than a year, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of more than 10,000 security forces personnel from Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 400 (40,000) additional companies of security forces were deployed by the Center prior to abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories (UT) on 5 August last year.

The erstwhile state was put under a strict lockdown on August 4 and a majority of the political leaders were detained before the announcement was made.

The MHA in its order sent to the advisor to the administration of J&K UT, commissioner secretary, administration J&K UT and Director General of Police J&K Dilbagh Singh, stated that it is to intimate that the deployed of Central Armed Forces in J&K has been further reviewed by the ministry.

“It has been decided to withdraw 100 Companies of CAPFs with immediate effect from J&K and revert them back to their respective locations,” reads the MHA order.

Each security forces’ company comprises 100 to 120 men which means over 10,000 forces personnel are on way out from J&K. Out of 100 companies that are being pulled out of J&K, 40 are from CRPF and 20 each from BSF, SSB and ITBP.

Sources revealed that 300 additional forces companies continue to remain stationed in Kashmir and their withdrawal will depend on the second review by the MHA scheduled to be held next month.

“The decision to withdraw 10,000 troops was taken after reviewing the security situation in J&K,” they added.