Center to announce ‘big package’ for business revival in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

A committee constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government to suggest a package for the revival of business and other ailing sectors, on Monday, submitted its report and a “big announcement was on cards within a week.

This was stated by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a presser. “The committee has submitted its report which is under consideration with the government of India. I think within a week’s time, there is going to be a major announcement about a big package,” he said.

Sinha said that it was not only the business sector which has suffered for the past one year or so but the fact remains that for the past 15 or 20 years, every sector has suffered losses. “The package would perhaps be the first-ever and would not just cover the ailing business sector but other sectors that have suffered in J&K so far,” he added.

Recently, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA), a conglomerate of various trade bodies, had said the Covid-19 lockdown had dented the Valley’s economy by another Rs 21,000 crore and the total loss for since August last year when the Center revoked the special status of the J&K under Article 370, has been around Rs 45,000 crore.

On the killing of three civilians on July 18 in an alleged fake encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian, the LG said, “The probe by the administration and the army is underway. I will ensure that there is no injustice.”

Anguished over the “inordinate delay” in obtaining the results of DNA tests, the families of the slain civilians had written to Sinha last week, seeking his intervention to help them receive the bodies of their children and give them a decent burial.

Sinha also said that “Back to Village” Program-III will commence from October 2. “Before that, I would like to announce here that every Panchayat gets Rs 10 lakh for the various developmental works,” he announced.

The LG Sinha also said that there will be public durbars at divisional and sub-divisional levels across the J&K on every Wednesday where divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners will listen to the grievances of people and ensure their timely redressal.

“This process will be monitored for three months after which we will take it to block-level as well,” he announced.