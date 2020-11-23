Center to deploy All India Service officers to J&K, Ladakh to meet shortage

The Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) call for the posting of All India Service officers on deputation to the union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh amid an “acute shortage” there has drawn a good response with several officers opting to serve in J&K.

However, sources said, there has been little or virtually no response from the officers willing to serve in cold desert Ladakh, mainly because of harsh weather conditions there.

In an Office Memorandum on October 26, addressed to all cadre-controlling authorities, the MHA had “requested that the willingness of Central Civil Services Officers, selected through Central Civil Exams conducted by the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)… may please be obtained” for a stint in the two UTs.

“Several officers from different Central services, including some locals, have offered for posting in J&K UT and their service record is being verified before giving them a nod,” sources told DH.

“The Center will depute the officers to the UTs only after verifying their service record and experience,” they said.

Out of the stipulated cadre strength of 137 IAS officers, there are only 58 serving officers in J&K and of these, at least nine are on deputation to the government of India. Similarly, while the cadre strength for IPS officers is 147, only 66 are currently serving.

To overcome the shortage of the offices, the UT government has sought return of two senior IAS officers of J&K cadre from the government of India deputation. Besides, it has also sought posting of three IAS officers-one each from Nagaland, Tamil Nadu and AGMUT cadre for their posting in the UT.

Sources said that the MHA also wants to post some experts in particular fields in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh so that they could deliver in the areas where expertise in the two UTs is required.

A senior officer in J&K General Administration Department (GAD) attributed shortage of all India civil service officers in Jammu and Kashmir to the new pattern of deployment of 67:33 by the BJP government reverting 50:50 of the previous UPA government.

As per 67:33 proposal, there should be 67% direct recruits in the IAS while 33% will be promoted from J&K Administrative Services. Earlier, there used to be 50% direct recruits and 50% JKAS officers inducted into the IAS