Central Vista project: Plea filed in SC against Delhi HC's refusal to halt construction

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's judgment, which declined to halt construction of Central Vista Redevelopment project during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high court had, on May 31, declared the project of national importance, in which the public was widely interested. The court also said the project has to be completed in a time-bound schedule by November 2021. It had also imposed Rs 1 lakh cost on petitioners Anya Malhotra and another person.

Now, an SC petition by Pradeep Kumar Yadav has contended that the high court was not justified in holding that the PIL was motivated and not a genuine public cause "by drawing presumption and assumption in the absence of proved material facts and evidence".

Yadav was not a party to the proceedings in Delhi High Court.

He contended that the high court failed to appreciate that construction work involving huge numbers of innocent workers during the peak Covid-19 pandemic period was a serious public health concern.

"The High Court was also not justified in holding that the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment project is essential activities during the pandemic crisis, especially when the whole country had stopped essential functioning during the lockdown period," his plea contended.

The plea further claimed that the high court was not justified in holding that the petition was filed with a motivation to stall construction activities of Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, when the pleadings and prayer of the petitioners were clearly to suspend activity only during the peak lockdown period.

The top court in January gave its nod to the proposed project, which envisaged a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs. It is proposed to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The project also included refurbishment of North Block, South Block, construction of new offices for central government, i e, common Central Secretariat, central conference facilities etc.