Central Vista: SC asks Centre to file affidavit on issue related to change in land use

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre to respond within three days to a plea questioning change of land use in Central Vista Project parts for depriving Delhi residents of a vast chunk of green space and other recreational areas.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar that since the Prime Minister and Vice-President's houses are coming up there, therefore it would not be possible to have a recreational area in the vicinity.

He, however, agreed to seek instructions from the government and file a response.

Also Read | 'Biggest objective of Central Vista is recasting of iconography of power in India'

The bench, also comprising C T Ravikumar, posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The plea filed through advocate Shikhil Suri contended that the Centre issued a notification on October 28, 2020, allowing a change in land use, which will deprive residents of Delhi, a vast chunk of highly treasured open and green space in the Central Vista area available for social and recreational activity.

It said that the notification went against the constitutional guarantee of the right to life under Article 21, necessary for the enjoyment of wholesome life.

Also Read | Central Vista: L&T lowest bidder for construction of 3 buildings of Common Central Secretariat

“Since the subject plot no 1 takes over spaces of a children’s recreational park and bus terminal for public transport, heightened judicial scrutiny is required to cut through the well-disguised illegalities and infirmities to reach the violations of statutory laws," the plea said.

The plea has been filed by social activist Rajeev Suri, the original petitioner, who had challenged the project earlier citing an illegal change in land use and the absence of environmental clearance.

The plea asked the court to issue direction to call records and quash the notification concerned issued by the Centre through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Also Read | In Pics | Modi inspects Central Vista construction site

It also sought directions to stay activities such demolition of buildings, cutting of trees, excavation of land and other action which may be irreversible.

The multi-thousand crore Central Vista redevelopment project covered a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi. Several government buildings including the Parliament House and ministry offices will be rebuilt.

In January, this year, the Supreme Court had cleared the decks for the project by upholding the environmental clearance and the notification for change in land use.

The ongoing construction has been repeatedly criticised by main Opposition Congress party leaders for spending huge money on the project when the country was reeling under the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: