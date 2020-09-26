Centre advances paddy procurement in Punjab, Haryana

The Modi government on Saturday announced the procurement of paddy with immediate effect in Punjab and Haryana, the two states worst-hit by farmers’ protests against the farm sector reforms.

The Centre issued orders to begin procurement of paddy from Saturday i.e. September 26 as against October 1, when purchases for the Kharif Marketing Season were scheduled to commence.

“… in view of early arrival of paddy in the mandis of Haryana and Punjab, Government of India has approved the commencement of procurement operations for paddy/rice immediately in both these states from today i.e. with effect from 26th September, 2020 to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at Minimum Support Price expeditiously,” an official statement said here.

The two states are witnessing the maximum protests against the farm sector reforms rolled out by the Centre that gives farmers an option to sell their produce beyond the APMC limits.

The call for a nationwide shut down against the farm reform Bills received overwhelming support in Punjab and Haryana, which are considered as the food bowl of the nation. The two states also witness maximum procurement at MSP prices through the APMC system.

The two states have witnessed protests since the Parliament passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

The Centre has set a target to procure 495 lakh tonnes of paddy for the Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 as against the 420 lakh tonne paddy procured last year.

The MSP for paddy for this crop season has been fixed at Rs 1,868 per quintal, an increase of Rs 53 over the previous year.

According to the first advance estimates released by the Agriculture Ministry, rice production during the Kharif season of 2020-21 has been pegged at 1,023 lakh tonnes.