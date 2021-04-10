Centre approves highway projects worth Rs 726 cr in MP

Centre approves highway projects worth Rs 726 crore in Madhya Pradesh

These projects are for building 291 km of highways in the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 17:31 ist
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

The government on Saturday said it has approved Rs 726 crore highway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned road development projects of 291 km worth 726 Cr for the state of Madhya Pradesh," Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

These projects include preparation of detailed project reports for upgradation of declared National Highway (572 Km) at a cost of 17.72 crore besides strengthening of road section of Sagar-Chhatarpur on NH 86/934 at a cost of 22.65 crore.

"Balance work of Sidhi-Singrauli highway has been sanctioned in the state of Madhya Pradesh at a cost of 529.44 Cr," Gadkari said.

Among other projects sanctioned include Bameetha-Khajuraho road at a cost of 73.43 crore.

