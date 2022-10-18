Centre asks Supreme Court to dismiss PILs on Uniform Civil Code

The Union government has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss all public interest litigations (PILs) seeking a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. The government has contended that to have legislation or not is a policy decision, and the court cannot give any directive to the executive.

The government, however, also maintained that different people following varied laws was an “affront to the nation’s unity”. It also said it would examine the matter whenever a report from the Law Commission is received on the subject.

“It is a settled position of law, as has been held in a catena of judgments by this court that under our constitutional scheme, Parliament exercises sovereign power to enact laws and no outside power or authority can issue a direction to enact a particular piece of legislation. A writ of Mandamus cannot be issued to the legislature to enact particular legislation,” the Law Ministry said.

In a written reply to the PILs filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay for the UCC, the government said it was a matter of policy for the elected representatives of the people to decide. It is up to the Legislature to enact or not to enact a piece of legislation.

Meanwhile, referring to Article 44 of the Constitution, the Centre said UCC was based on the concept that there will be common law in matters of inheritance, right to property, marriage, divorce, custody of minor children, maintenance and succession, etc.

“Article 44 divests religion from social relations and personal law. Citizens belonging to different religions and denominations follow different property and matrimonial laws which is (an) affront to (the) nation’s unity,” it said.

“The Article is to strengthen the object of a Secular Democratic Republic as enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution. This provision is provided to effect integration of India by bringing communities on the common platform on matters which are at present governed by diverse personal laws,” the government stated.

In view of the sensitivity and importance of the matter, the government referred the proposal and its merits to the Law Commission, which published a consultation paper on August 31, 2018.

“The term of the 21st Law Commission, however, ended on 31.08.2018 and the 22nd Law Commission has been constituted. The subject matter will be placed before the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration when the Chairman and Members of the commission are appointed. As and when the report of Law Commission in the matter is received, the government would examine the same in consultation with the various stakeholders involved in the matter,” it said.