Centre disempowering people of Kashmir: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the Centre was “disempowering” the people of Jammu and Kashmir and suspecting them for having alleged links with militants is the new excuse used to “dispossess and humiliate” Kashmiris.
She was reacting to the recent termination of six government employees on charges of alleged anti-national activities.
“No end to GOIs farmaans for disempowering people of J&K. Contrary to GOIs tall claims of getting investment to create employment they are deliberately laying off gov(ernment) employees despite knowing that people in J&K rely on government jobs for their livelihood,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
She said “hounding” Kashmiris endlessly deflates the Centre's “fake narrative that all is well in J-K”.
“Links to militants is the new excuse used to dispossess & humiliate Kashmiris,” she said.
