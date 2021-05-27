Govt doing politics: Chhattisgarh CM on vaccine wastage

Centre doing politics: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Covid-19 vaccine wastage reports

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 14:49 ist
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel rubbished reports of his state wasting 30 per cent of its Covid-19 vaccine doses terming it as "misleading" and adding that the Centre is "doing politics", news agency ANI reported.

Baghel claimed that individuals who go for vaccination without registering on the CoWIN portal are being deemed by the Centre to be cases of vaccine wastage.

Also Read | Jharkhand wastes 37% of its Covid-19 vaccines; 30% in Chhattisgarh

According to data made available by the Centre, Chhattisgarh has the second-highest vaccine wastage figures among all the states and union territories in the country.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhattisgarh
Bhupesh Baghel
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 