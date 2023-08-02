Centre extends PM crop insurance scheme registration deadline, August 10 last date in UP

The Centre has extended the deadline for registration under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), with the last date for farmers in Uttar Pradesh to enrol themselves being pushed to August 10, state officials said on Tuesday.

The central government had earlier set July 31 as the last date for registration under the PMFBY but some states had urged it to extend the deadline so that more farmers could join the scheme, they said.

“In Uttar Pradesh, the deadline for registration under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) has been extended till August 10,” a senior official of the UP Agriculture Department told PTI.

According to an official of the Union Agriculture Ministry, the last date of registration under PMFBY has been extended to August 3 in Maharashtra, August 5 in Odisha and Assam, August 10 in UP and Rajasthan, August 15 in Goa, August 16 in Manipur, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The deadline has also been extended to August 7 in Meghalaya for ginger producers, the central government official said.

Meanwhile, the official said the Centre received the maximum number of registrations for a single day on July 30 when over 48.50 lakh farmers from across the country enrolled themselves on PMFBY's 2023 Kharif season.

“This broke the 2019 record of registration of 41.10 lakh registrations in a single day,” the official said, citing data.

So far, more than 3 crore farmers across the country have registered for the PMFBY for 2023 Kharif season, according to the data.