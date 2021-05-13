Centre files review petition against Supreme Court order on OBCs

The Modi government has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking review of its May 5 judgment depriving states of their power to declare OBCs for the purpose of reservation in jobs and education and conferring the President with the sole power to identify a community as backward.

While quashing the Maratha quota, a five-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan upheld the validity of the 102nd Amendment, giving constitutional rights to National Commission for Backward Classes, and declared that after this, states do not have the power to prepare lists for socially and educationally backward classes.

The Union government is aggrieved with the interpretation of the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Act, which granted constitutional status to the NCBC.

After the judgement on the Maratha quota, Maharashtra's MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray last Saturday appointed a committee under two retired High Court judges to review the judgement and explore a way forward in the quota issue.

The issue led to a political row between the ruling MVA alliance and the Opposition BJP in Maharashtra with the latter alleging that the Supreme Court quashed the quota because of lack of coordination of the ruling alliance in representing the state's side in the apex court.

While Thackeray alleged that the law (enacted when the BJP was ruling the state) giving reservation to Marathas was not full proof, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reminded him that Shiv Sena was then part of the NDA government in the state when the law was enacted and had also taken credit for the same.

Centre's review petition comes in the backdrop of embers of protest that continue in the state. Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), an umbrella body of all Maratha organizations on Wednesday held an agitation against the state government as well as the Centre to press for its demand for reservation for the community.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in a brief statement on Thursday informed that the government was filing the review petition on the Supreme Court judgement pertaining to the Constitution's 102nd Amendment Act, 2018.

"The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had pronounced the judgement in the matter of a writ petition of last year Shiv Sangram V/s Union of India and other various Civil Appeals involving interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution 102nd Amendment Act,2018. As provided in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, a Review Petition for review of the judgement of the Supreme Court has been filed by the Union of India on May 13, " the ministry said.

While striking down the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, for having breached the 50 per cent cap fixed by a nine-judge bench in 1992, the Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench had said that the law violated right to equality.

In its judgement, the court had also ruled out any possibility of reconsidering the 1992 judgement in the Indra Sawhney (Mandal Commission) case, which fixed a 50 per cent ceiling on the reservation in jobs and education.

It had rejected a contention by several states, including Karnataka, to revisit the 1992 judgement due to subsequent developments and change in social dynamics in all these years.