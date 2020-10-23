Centre puts stock limit on onion traders to check price

Centre imposes stock limit on onion traders, checks price

Retailers can stock onion only up to 2 tonnes, whereas wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 25 tonnes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 23 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 18:05 ist
There has been a sudden spike in onion prices across cities in India reaching up to Rs 80-100 per kg. Credit: PTI

To contain onion prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic availability of the commodity and provide relief to consumers.

Retailers can stock onion only up to 2 tonnes, whereas wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 25 tonnes, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said in a press conference.

She said the government had to invoke the Essential Commodities (Amendment) law -- which was passed last month in Parliament -- that allows it to regulate perishable commodities in the extraordinary price rise situation.

Later, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: "To control rising onion prices and curb hoarding, PM @NarendraModi government has taken the third step. Imposed stock limit of 2 tonnes on retailers and 25 tonnes on wholesalers".

Onion prices have shot up sharply to over Rs 75 per kg in the last few weeks in the wake of damage to standing Kharif crop in producing areas due to heavy rainfall.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

onion price hike
Retail
vegetable growers 
Wholesalers
Piyush Goyal

What's Brewing

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

WhatsApp allows to permanently mute chat notification

WhatsApp allows to permanently mute chat notification

 