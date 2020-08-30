Centre in favour of strict action against water wastage

To prevent the rampant wastage of groundwater, the Centre is favouring the states and union territories to take strict action against guilty including imposing fine.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in its proposal to curb the wastage of groundwater also said that no person in the country should waste the potable groundwater.

The Ministry proposal came in the background of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its recent order asking the government to prepare an action plan including coercive measures to check wastage of water.

The concerned authorities responsible for the supply of drinking water should ensure that no wastage or misuse of potable water tapped from underground. The authorities concerned should also develop a mechanism with coercive measures for violations, said the Ministry.

Earlier the NGT has sought an action taken report from the Centre about saving water on a plea for making its wastage a penal offence.

The Tribunal also noted that 33% of people in India do that just by keeping the taps running even when not in use, especially during activities such as brushing and bathing.

The tribunal passed this order after hearing a petition filed by Rajendra Tyagi, a BJP councillor from Ghaziabad and an NGO, Friends, alleging that steps are not being taken to prevent the misuse of water.

The petition said water wastage has assumed alarming proportions even as the situation is worsening day by day and needs to be arrested for the future generations.