Centre moves SC seeking review of Delhi services row ruling

The Centre on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its May 11 Constitution bench judgement that had given the Delhi government “legislative and executive power over services”.

Yesterday, the Centre brought out an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will be vested with the power to recommend posting and transfer of Group A officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

The move prompted a sharp reaction from the AAP, which has long been engaged in a tussle with Delhi L-G V K Saxena. The BJP, on the other hand, welcomed the move, saying that the ordinance was necessary for maintaining the dignity of Delhi and protecting people's interests.

More to follow...