Centre seeks SC review of Delhi services row ruling

Centre moves SC seeking review of Delhi services row ruling

The SC had, on May 11, given the Delhi government 'legislative and executive power over services'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 12:04 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its May 11 Constitution bench judgement that had given the Delhi government “legislative and executive power over services”.

Yesterday, the Centre brought out an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will be vested with the power to recommend posting and transfer of Group A officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

The move prompted a sharp reaction from the AAP, which has long been engaged in a tussle with Delhi L-G V K Saxena. The BJP, on the other hand, welcomed the move, saying that the ordinance was necessary for maintaining the dignity of Delhi and protecting people's interests.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India
Delhi
AAP
V K Saxena
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

 