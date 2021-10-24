Centre notifies 10 additional judges as judges in Punjab and Haryana HC

The Centre has issued orders to appoint 10 additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanant judges there.

In a notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice said, the President is pleased to appoint the additional judges as judges with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices.

The additional judges appointed as judges are Justices Suvir Sehgal, Smt Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Prakash, Smt Meenakshi Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Smt Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

The Centre has acted on the recommendation made by the CJI-led Collegium on October 7 in this regard.

As on October 1, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had a working strength of 45 judges against the sanctioned number of 85 judges.

Out of sanctioned strength of 1,098 judges in 25 High Courts, there are vacancies of 471 judges.

Check out DH's latest videos