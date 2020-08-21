Centre proposes to modify Motor Vehicle Rules to have clarity on ownership

Aimed at giving greater clarity on ownership type in vehicle registration documents, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway has issued a draft notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

The draft notification proposes clearly mentioning ownership type in vehicle registration papers.

“It has come to the notice of the ministry that the ownership details are not properly reflected under the ownership under the various forms under motor vehicle rules required for registration of the motor vehicles,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

It is proposed to amend Form 20 of the motor vehicle rules to capture detailed ownership types such as autonomous body, central government, charitable trust, driving training school, educational institute, local authority, multiple owners, police department etc, the statement said.

The ministry said the changes are also proposed to ensure that the benefits of GST and other concessions are being provided to the divyangjan (physically challenged person) under various schemes of the government for the purchase /ownership/ operation of the motor vehicles.

At present, the ownership captured does not reflect the details of the divyangjan citizens.

“It becomes difficult for such divyangjan citizens to properly avail various benefits available under government schemes like the benefits to the divyangjan as per scheme for financial incentives of the Department of Heavy Industries,” it said.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: jspb-morth@gov.in) within thirty days from the date of notification.