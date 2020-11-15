Centre to add 750 ICU beds, increase daily Covid-19 testing in Delhi to 1 lakh

Amid the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday decided to add 750 more Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to treat patients in the national capital besides increasing the number of daily tests to one lakh from the existing around 60,000 a day.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials.

After the meeting, Kejriwal said the Centre has assured the Delhi government that it would provide 750 more ICU beds at the DRDO Centre. It was also decided to increase the number of tests to one lakh a day.

Delhi, at present, has 16,641 beds of which only 8,811 are occupied, leaving 7,830 beds vacant. Of the 1,340 ICU beds with ventilators, only 162 are vacant while of the 2,183 ICU beds without ventilators, 261 are available, according to Delhi government's website on Covid-19.

The decision came at a time the capital is witnessing a substantial increase in the number of cases, which has now touched 4,85,405 with the Sunday medical bulletin adding 3,235 cases. The number of daily deaths is also near 100, with the bulletin reporting 95 on Sunday, taking the total toll to 7,614.

The capital is witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases since October 20 with the Delhi government officials attributing it to the festival season and laxity in adhering to norms like ensuring social distancing and wearing masks during a similar review meeting on November 2 chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

In the past few days, Delhi was witnessing cases above 7,500 but in the Sunday bulletin, which reflects the cases of the day before, figures were low due to less number of tests on Saturday, which being Diwali. In the next two-three days, the capital is likely to cross the five lakh-mark in the number of cases.

Kejriwal wrote Vardhan earlier this week citing a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals and urged him to direct central government-run hospitals to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with the required medical staff.