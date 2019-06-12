Centre to digitise and geo-tag all Waqf properties

The Centre has launched a programme for 100% geo-tagging and digitalisation of the Waqf properties across the country to ensure that they can be utilised for welfare of the society.

The programme will be implemented “on a war footing,” said Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after chairing a meeting of the Central Waqf Council (CWC) here on Wednesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been roped in for GIS/GPS mapping of the Waqf properties, he added.

There are at least 5.77 lakh Waqf-registered properties across the country. As per government data, records of a total of 5,68,724 immovable Waqf properties were entered in Waqf Management System of India (WAMSI), a database created by the government, and a total of 2,80,754 records of Waqf property were digitised till February 28, 2018.

The digitisation of Waqf properties across the country was initiated on the recommendation of a parliamentary standing committee under a scheme launched in 2009.

The Central Waqf Council provides financial assistance to the State Waqf boards for digitisation of the Waqf records.

“100% geo-tagging and digitisation will ensure transparency and safety of Waqf records,” Naqvi said. He added that the Waqf properties will be utilised for educational empowerment of the society and run job-oriented skill development programmes for the needy, “especially economically backward girls.”

“The Centre has been developing schools, colleges, ITIs, skill development centres, multi-purpose community centres Sadbhav Mandap, Hunar Hub, hospitals, business centres, common service centres etc. on a large scale on Waqf properties across the country,” he added.

Naqvi said that the Waqf rules will be made “easy and effective” for better utilisation of the Waqf properties.

“The report of a five-member committee, constituted to review Waqf properties lease rules under Justice (Retd) Zakiullah Khan, has been submitted. The Central government is taking necessary action on the recommendations of the committee,” he said.