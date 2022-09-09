Centre to file reply in SC to plea against 1991 Places of Worship Act

The Union government gave an undertaking before the Supreme Court to file its reply to the petitions challenging the validity of the Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The act mandates maintaining the character of religious places as prevailed on August 15, 1947.

Taking up a batch of petitions, a bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether the Centre would file its response at all in the matter, as the notice was issued on March 12, 2021.

Mehta, then, said, he "undertakes to file a response".

The court gave two weeks’ time to the Centre to file its response to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader, and advocate, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others.

The court also issued a notice in all other pleas, including intervention applications, and fixed the matter for consideration on October 11.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Upadhyay, asked the court to refer the matter to the Constitution bench.

The court, however, said it would place the matter first before a three-judge bench.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who filed a separate petition, submitted that he sought a direction to read down the provisions of the 1991 law.

Dwivedi, however, opposed it saying such a prayer could only be considered when the court found that the law is constitutionally valid and cannot be struck down.

Advocate J Sai Deepak, on behalf of Kumari Krishna Priya—the daughter of Kashi Naresh Vibhuti Narayan Singh—and others who filed the intervention application, said the law is violative of Article 14 as it put worshippers of one God (Lord Ram) on a higher footing than the other people, who worshipped other Gods like Krishna (Krishna Janmabhoomi) or Lord Shiva (Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi).

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain also appeared for one of the petitioners.

The court said it would fix the matter for October 11 for "stock management and housekeeping" as no effective hearing would take place.

Advocate Ejaz Maqbool representing the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind which filed an intervention application said the Ayodhya case judgement of 2019 by the five-judge bench had dealt with the issue but Dwivedi and other counsel contested him, saying it was an obiter dicta only.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board also filed a similar petition to oppose the PIL, which claimed the 1991 law created an "arbitrary and irrational retrospective cutoff date" of August 15, 1947, for maintaining the character of places of worship and pilgrimage against encroachment by "barbaric invaders".

The plea contended that under Hindu Law, the deity and its property is never lost, and devotees have the right to sue a wrongdoer for restoration of the deity and its property. So, illegal encroachment by other faiths doesn’t yield any right and equity in favour of usurpers.

It also claimed that the Centre had no power to close the doors of courts and bar judicial remedy against illegal encroachment on the places of worship and pilgrimage.