Centre to make concerted efforts to tap huge potential for livestock in J-K: Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said the Centre would make concerted efforts to tap huge potential for livestock development in Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on increasing wool production in the Valley and potential areas of Jammu region.

"Livestock development has huge employment potential and people here are traditionally associated with it. The need is to introduce scientific techniques for multiplying the livestock and its production," the Union minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said.

Interacting with several Block Development Council chairpersons, panchs and sarpanchs here As part of the ongoing week-long public outreach programme, Singh asked for introducing biofloc technique in fish rearing in Jammu and promoting merino sheep wool production in Kashmir and parts of Jammu region having suitable climate for the exotic species.