Centre to ramp up security forces in J&K amid surge in civilian killings: Report

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 22:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid the rising number of targeted killings of civilians and minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has decided to send extra forces to the state, to ramp up security.

A report by News18, states that sources have said that an official communication would be released that allows 25 companies of troops to be sent to J&K.

The CRPF troops will be sent in a phased manner. In the first phase, 10 companies will be sent, and in the next two phases, 15 companies will be sent.

 The report also stated that this decision was taken in a high-level meeting. 

“Almost two dozen CRPF companies will be moving to Jammu and Kashmir from different parts of the country in view of the current situation. Soon, an official communication will be released to move these troops," the media outlet reported, quoting sources. 

Arrangements for the accommodation, transportation have already begun and the process of informing which companies will be going has also begun.

CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh is already in the state monitoring the situation and is expected to remain there till Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches J&K for his visit from October 23 to 25.

