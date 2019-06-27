Centre to roll out pan-India ration card

Ration card holders would soon be able to access food grains from any shop across the country, a move that would ensure food security benefits to migrants.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to be the first states to roll out the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' initiative enabling beneficiaries to purchase food grains at subsidised rates across any PDS shops.

“The biggest beneficiaries of this initiative will be migrant labour, who move to other states seeking better job opportunities,” Food and Public Distribution Minister Ramvilas Paswan told reporters here after meeting with food secretaries of different states.

“The beneficiaries will be able to access PDS benefits across the nation from any PDS shop of their own choice,” he said.

States such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tripura have already implemented the Integrated Management of Public Distribution Scheme project that enables PDS beneficiaries to avail his share of food grains from any district in the state.

“This will provide freedom to the beneficiaries as they will not be tied to any one PDS shop and reduce their dependence on shop owners and curtail instances of corruption,” Paswan said.

Paswan also asked state governments to integrate their warehouse management systems with the that of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation which will help in better handling of demand for food grains distributed through PDS shops.

“There should be a seamless flow of information between the FCI and States on the quantity of food grains procured, their place and duration of storage and quality,” he said.

Paswan set a target of six months for completion integrating the warehouse management systems of the states with that of the FCI and the CWC.