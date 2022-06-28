Centre treating Udaipur killing as 'terror' incident

Centre treating Udaipur killing as 'terror' incident; sends NIA team

Two men slit the throat of the tailor and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 22:27 ist
Security after tailor's murder in Udaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre is treating the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur as a terror attack and dispatched a team of the anti-terror probe agency NIA on Tuesday night, officials said.

Prima-facie it looks like a terror attack, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Two men slit the throat of the tailor and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam. This triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan city with a curfew being imposed.

Also Read | Tailor murdered over 'insult to Islam', curfew in Udaipur localities

A team of the National Investigation Agency has been sent to Udaipur, officials said.

The case is likely to be handed over to the NIA for probe after the registration of a case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder and posted videos online admitting to the crime were taken into custody by police.

In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
Udaipur
NIA

What's Brewing

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

 