Centre wants development, accountability in J&K: Naqvi

Stating that abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, will have a positive impact on the people, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said Centre wants new dawn of development and accountability in the erstwhile state.

Addressing a public gathering at Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, Naqvi, who is on a public outreach programme along with other BJP ministers to J&K, said, "It is time for people to take benefit of development schemes. J&K should be part of the developmental story of India. Our government wants people of J&K as the first beneficiaries of any developmental programme."

He added that the central government was monitoring and ensuring that funds that are meant for developmental schemes reach to the grass-root level. “Central governments were always releasing funds for J&K, but there was no accountability on the spending. They were going into the pockets of few people,” Naqvi said.

The minister said that the purpose of the Centre's outreach programme in J&K was to get firsthand account of problems being faced by the people and address them.

He promised an increase in the Haj quota and scholarships for Kashmiri students. “More than two lakh Hajis go for Haj every year from India. We ensure all the facilities are available to them. To ensure transparency India is the first country to digitize details of the journey of pilgrims,” the union minister said.

He said the Central government is closely looking into the problem of unemployment and lack of industrial growth.

A memorandum was presented to the minister by residents of Fakir Gujri area which said the apprehensions of the common people of J&K regarding land and jobs must be allayed by issuing a domicile certificate. Later, the minister also toured the Dal Lake and interacted with members of boatmen community. He heard their demands and assured them Centre is working on various fronts to promote tourism in Kashmir.

A group of 36 union ministers are currently visiting Jammu and Kashmir in batches to apprise the people of the central schemes after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories.