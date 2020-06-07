Centuries old mela at border likely to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The much-famed annual fair of Baba Chamliyal on the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual mela at the shrine of Baba Dilip Singh Manhas in ‘no man’s land’ along the border, nearly 42 km from Jammu city, falls on June 27 this year. The tradition has been going on for over three centuries.

Usually, the process of holding the joint religious event would commence a month before a Pakistani delegation was received at the border event to pay obeisance at the dargah popularly known as Baba Chamliyal.

However, sources said no ceremony will be held at the Border this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A local English daily, quoting an unnamed BSF officer, said there are 90 per cent chances that the mela will be cancelled this year as no process has been initiated by now which as per routine should have begun by the start of June.

“The temple of Baba Ji is totally locked at present and there is no movement of devotees at the shrine except a pujari who offers pooja in the morning and evening as per the routine,” he said.

In 2018 and 2019, the mela fell victim to strained relations between India and Pakistan. As tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, it was suspended in 2018 for the first time since India and Pakistan gained independence.

In usual times, the BSF would handover holy ‘shakkar’ and ‘sharbat’ (holy soil and water) to the Rangers for people of Pakistan followed by a flag meeting between them. On the Pakistani side the mela lasts three days beginning last Thursday of June every year in Saidawali village of Sialkot which is opposite Chamliyal village on the Indian side of the border.

Pakistan Rangers used to handover a 'chaddar' (ceremonial cloth) and sweets to BSF who in return presented 'shakkar and sharbat' that many believe cured skin ailments. Before the 1971, Indo-Pak war, Pakistani devotees were permitted to visit India’s side of the border. However, after that only Pakistani Rangers were permitted to take part in the fair to offer Chaddar on behalf of the Pakistani populace.

Baba Chamliyal, after whom the village is named, lived more than 320 years ago and is revered by the people of all faiths. The shrine is barely one and a half kilometres from the Zero Line and has thousands of followers on either side of the border.