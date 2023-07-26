Challenges before armed forces likely to be more complex in future, India should prepare itself: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pandey on Wednesday said the dangers and challenges before the armed forces are likely to get more complex in the future and India needs to be ready to face them.
The Chief of Army Staff said the armed forces should prepare for the future keeping in mind the possible challenges.
"Dangers and challenges before us are likely to get complex in the future, we need to be ready," General Pande told reporters at the Kargil War Memorial here on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas.
"We have been working on adaptive, resilient and responsive processes. Our Army will emerge as a technology-enabled and future-ready force to deal with security challenges," he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia
Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps
Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies
Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes
Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War
Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more
Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut
Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor
DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?