Challenges for armed forces to be tougher: Army chief

Challenges before armed forces likely to be more complex in future, India should prepare itself: Army chief

PTI
PTI, Dras (Ladakh),
  • Jul 26 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 14:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File photo

Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pandey on Wednesday said the dangers and challenges before the armed forces are likely to get more complex in the future and India needs to be ready to face them.

The Chief of Army Staff said the armed forces should prepare for the future keeping in mind the possible challenges.

"Dangers and challenges before us are likely to get complex in the future, we need to be ready," General Pande told reporters at the Kargil War Memorial here on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"We have been working on adaptive, resilient and responsive processes. Our Army will emerge as a technology-enabled and future-ready force to deal with security challenges," he said.

