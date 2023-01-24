Chandigarh district court evacuated after bomb threat

Chandigarh district court evacuated after bomb threat call, police launch search

The area was cordoned off, and bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed at the site

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 24 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 14:32 ist
Police deployment in the area has been strengthened. Credit: iStock Images

The Chandigarh Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said.

"We got information from the control room that there might be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched," a senior Chandigarh police official said.

The court complex in Sector 43 was evacuated, with the police asking all present inside including the judges and advocates to move out.

The area was cordoned off, and bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed at the site, which lies next to the busy interstate bus terminus in sector 43.

An advocate also said information received suggested that there could be a bomb inside.

Police deployment in the area has been strengthened.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Police
Chandigarh
India News

What's Brewing

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

 