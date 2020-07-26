City of gardens may soon be swarmed with butterflies

Chandigarh, the city of gardens, may soon be swarmed with butterflies 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 26 2020, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 21:17 ist

Despite delayed monsoon, Chandigarh is swarming with butterfly activity, as reported by the Indian Express.

Chandigarh is short of receiving the expected rainfall for this year. However, this has not deterred the city’s butterfly population from thriving.

According to city-based experts, activities like laying eggs and mud-pudding (they get some nutrition, including salts from such water) are going rampant across the city.

Common Mormon, Common Immigrant, Mottled Immigrant are the species that are currently laying eggs.

The city of Chandigarh is located at the foothills of the Shivaliks and was planned by French architect Le Corbusier. The city is famous for its parks, gardens, and overall presence of greenery, among other things.

“Chandigarh’s flora of well-planned plantation of trees across the city, especially on the two sides of main road, is the best thing for butterflies. Usually, butterflies remain active throughout the year but their activities increase during these months. Egg laying and mud-puddling are common sights on fresh grown green leaves,” says Professor Virinder Kumar Walia, from the Zoology department of Panjab University.

Chandigarh is expecting heavy rainfall towards the end of this month and the beginning of June.

While butterfly enthusiasts are ecstatic over these activities, they are disappointed that many parks, where they could earlier watch these insects from, are now closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

