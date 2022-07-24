Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be food hubs

Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food parks: Kejriwal

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 24 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 16:30 ist
A street vendor sells "golgappa" at a night market in Delhi. Credi;iStock Photo

The Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation's ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name.

Also Read—Separate isolation ward set up at Delhi's LNJP Hospital for treating monkeypox cases

"Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines. Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs. Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas," he said.

Also Read—Centre tried to hijack AAP govt plantation event; CM Kejriwal not to attend programme: Gopal Rai

The development would entail improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.

Check out DH's latest videos

