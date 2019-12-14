Chandrashekhar of SP decides to enter politics

Desperate to regain the support of her core vote bank in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati could soon have a rival in the form of SC leader and Bheem Army president Chandrashekhar alias Ravan.

Chandrashekhar would soon take a plunge in active politics and form a political outfit in the ''very near future'' to make sure that the ''Dalits get their dues''.

Chandrashekhar had shot into limelight after he led protest rallies of the SC community in Saharanpur following the killing of two SC members allegedly by the 'thakurs' during a procession last year.

He had been arrested and the BJP government in the state had slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on him.

The SC leader, who hailed from Saharanpur, said that he would soon hold a rally here and announce the name of his political outfit. ''The Bahujan (dalit) movement is weakening....BSP has failed to take up the issues concerning the Dalits,'' he said.

He said that his outfit would also consider fielding its own candidates in the next assembly polls in Delhi.

Although Chandrashekhar wielded considerable influence over the SC members, especially the youngsters, he refrained from lending support to any political outfit. He had made an offer to support Mayawati but the latter had snubbed him and even called him an ''agent'' of the BJP.

She had said that the BJP had propped up Chandrashekhar in a bid to ''split Dalit votes''. The BSP leader also claimed that Bheem Army had been formed on the direction of the BJP.

Chandrashekhar had, during the Lok Sabha polls, declared that he would contest against Modi but backed out later.

Though the BSP leaders sought to make light of Chandrashekhar's plan to join active politics saying that it would have no effect on their support base, sources in the BSP said that Mayawati apparently feared that the SC leader, who had pockets of influence over the community in Saharanpur and the adjoining regions, might make a dent into her core vote bank.